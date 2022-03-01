← Company Directory
Calibrate
Calibrate Salaries

Calibrate's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $218,625 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Calibrate. Last updated: 3/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $185K
Marketing
$219K
Product Manager
$214K

Recruiter
$113K
Sales
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Calibrate is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calibrate is $185,000.

