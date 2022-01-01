← Company Directory
CalAmp
CalAmp Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $9,510

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Two Employee Assistance Programs for Employee & Their Household Members

  • Gym Discount

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $950

    $950 per year

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

    Open Access Plus, Open Access Plus In-Network, or ChoiceFund HRA Plan.

  • Dental Insurance

    Preventive care, general dental services, and orthodontia.

  • Vision Insurance

    Annual eye exams, discounts for glasses and contact lenses.

  • Disability Insurance

    66.67% of salary - STD up to $3,500 Weekly & LTD up to $10,000 Monthly.

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary CalAmp matches your first 3% contribution at 100%, then 50% of the next 2%. All contributions are 100% vested.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Credit

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $3,500 Annually

  • Learning and Development

    Education/Training Assistance - $3,500

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • CalAmp Newborn Gift

    3 Months of Diapers

  • Cigna Healthy Mom Gift

    $150

  • Free Breast Milk Shipping

  • Jury Duty

    3 days

