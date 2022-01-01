Estimated Total Value: $9,510
Two Employee Assistance Programs for Employee & Their Household Members
$950 per year
Unlimited
Open Access Plus, Open Access Plus In-Network, or ChoiceFund HRA Plan.
Preventive care, general dental services, and orthodontia.
Annual eye exams, discounts for glasses and contact lenses.
66.67% of salary - STD up to $3,500 Weekly & LTD up to $10,000 Monthly.
15% discount on purchase price of stock
100% match on the first 4% of base salary CalAmp matches your first 3% contribution at 100%, then 50% of the next 2%. All contributions are 100% vested.
$3,500 Annually
Education/Training Assistance - $3,500
3 Months of Diapers
3 days