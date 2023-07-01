← Company Directory
Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation
Top Insights
    The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is a nonprofit organization that uses baseball and softball programs to teach life lessons to disadvantaged youth in distressed communities. Founded in 2001 by Cal and Bill Ripken, the foundation provides safe environments for kids to play, promotes healthy lifestyles, and helps them make productive choices for their futures. Through partnerships with youth organizations, the foundation has reached hundreds of thousands of kids across the country. Visit www.ripkenfoundation.org for more information.

    http://ripkenfoundation.org
    2001
    31
    $1M-$10M
