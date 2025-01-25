← Company Directory
CakeResume
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

CakeResume Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Taiwan at CakeResume ranges from NT$880K to NT$1.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CakeResume's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$996K - NT$1.13M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$880KNT$996KNT$1.13MNT$1.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Human Resources submissions at CakeResume to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at CakeResume?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at CakeResume in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,250,451. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CakeResume for the Human Resources role in Taiwan is NT$879,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CakeResume

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources