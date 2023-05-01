← Company Directory
Cajal Neuroscience
Cajal Neuroscience Salaries

Cajal Neuroscience's salary ranges from $129,350 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $168,589 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cajal Neuroscience. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$129K
Software Engineer
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cajal Neuroscience is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,589. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cajal Neuroscience is $148,969.

