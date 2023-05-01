← Company Directory
Café
Café Salaries

Café's salary ranges from $33,599 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $54,429 for a Mechanical Engineer in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Café. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$54.4K
Project Manager
$48.9K
Software Engineer
$33.6K
The highest paying role reported at Café is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Café is $48,863.

