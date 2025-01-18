← Company Directory
CAE
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

CAE Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at CAE totals CA$82.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CAE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
CAE
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$82.7K
Level
L2
Base
CA$82.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at CAE?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at CAE in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$120,398. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CAE for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$90,682.

Other Resources