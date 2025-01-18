← Company Directory
Cadence Design Systems
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Taiwan

Cadence Design Systems Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Taiwan

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Cadence Design Systems totals NT$1.77M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cadence Design Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cadence Design Systems
Software Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.77M
Level
T2
Base
NT$1.7M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$65.6K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Cadence Design Systems?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Cadence Design Systems in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,214,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cadence Design Systems for the Backend Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,733,035.

Other Resources