Cadence Design Systems
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Taipei Area

Cadence Design Systems Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Cadence Design Systems ranges from NT$1.66M per year for Software Engineer II to NT$3.13M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.72M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cadence Design Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer II
NT$1.66M
NT$1.57M
NT$0
NT$93.5K
Lead Software Engineer
NT$1.85M
NT$1.8M
NT$39.1K
NT$15.3K
Principal Software Engineer
NT$3.13M
NT$2.57M
NT$369K
NT$190K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cadence Design Systems in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,131,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cadence Design Systems for the Software Engineer role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$1,644,515.

