← Company Directory
Cadence Design Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Cadence Design Systems Hardware Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Cadence Design Systems totals CA$175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cadence Design Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cadence Design Systems
Principal Design Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$175K
Level
T4
Base
CA$150K
Stock (/yr)
CA$10.4K
Bonus
CA$15K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Cadence Design Systems?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Cadence Design Systems in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$204,564. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cadence Design Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$160,551.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cadence Design Systems

Related Companies

  • Arrow Electronics
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources