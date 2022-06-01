Cadence Bank, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is an $18.7 billion regional bank with 99 branch locations in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Cadence provides corporations, businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Cadence Bancorporation, the holding company of Cadence Bank, N.A., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Our services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards.