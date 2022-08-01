← Company Directory
Cadalys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cadalys that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    In 2018 Cadalys became a strategic Salesforce apps company providing powerful and innovative solutions for Salesforce customers. - Cadalys Concierge is a next-generation powerful and elegant help center. It enables superior performance by providing employees, customers and partners with fast access to better information. Streamlined ticketing enables faster resolutions. - Cadalys Care empowers payers and providers with evidence-based care guidelines to achieve superior patient outcomes while reducing costs. - Cadalys Service Management enables companies to provide superior IT Service Management (ITSM) to employees, customers and partners through ITIL® best practices.

    cadalys.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cadalys

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources