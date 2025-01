Cactus, Inc. is a company that designs, manufactures, sells, and rents wellheads and pressure control equipment for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells. They operate in the United States, Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia and provide field services and repair and refurbishment services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 15 service centers in the United States and 3 in Eastern Australia.