Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at CACI International ranges from $92.2K per year for T1 to $175K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CACI International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$92.2K
$88.1K
$1.7K
$2.4K
T2
$103K
$96.8K
$0
$6.2K
T3
$150K
$150K
$0
$0
T4
$175K
$169K
$0
$6.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
