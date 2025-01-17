Software Engineer compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at CACI International ranges from $91K per year for T1 to $184K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CACI International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$91K
$85.8K
$2
$5.2K
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$145K
$136K
$0
$8.8K
T4
$184K
$177K
$0
$7.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
