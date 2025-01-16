← Company Directory
CACI International
CACI International Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at CACI International ranges from $154K to $224K per year.

Average Total Compensation

$177K - $201K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$177K$201K$224K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CACI International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at CACI International in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CACI International for the Data Analyst role in United States is $153,900.

Other Resources