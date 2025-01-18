Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at C3.ai ranges from $189K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $316K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C3.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$189K
$128K
$27K
$33.8K
Software Engineer
$194K
$141K
$33.1K
$19.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$316K
$176K
$97K
$43K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)