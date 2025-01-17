← Company Directory
C3.ai
Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at C3.ai ranges from $265K per year for Product Manager to $398K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $295K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C3.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Product Manager
$265K
$161K
$72.5K
$31.9K
Senior Product Manager
$398K
$193K
$171K
$34K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at C3.ai in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $431,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C3.ai for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $282,500.

Other Resources