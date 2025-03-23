← Company Directory
ByteDance
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist
  • 2-2
  • United States

Data Scientist Level

2-2

Levels at ByteDance

  1. 1-2
  2. 2-1
  3. 2-2
Average Annual Total Compensation
$273,093
Base Salary
$232,500
Stock Grant ()
$18,769
Bonus
$21,824

ByteDance logo

$25K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
