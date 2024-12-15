← Company Directory
Byjus Future School
Byjus Future School Salaries

Byjus Future School's salary ranges from $12,062 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $119,400 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Byjus Future School. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Data Scientist
$119K
Product Manager
$47.6K
Software Engineer
$12.1K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Byjus Future School is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Byjus Future School is $47,625.

