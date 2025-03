Headquartered in Atlanta, Byers has 1,000 employees deployed in providing outside and inside plant design, planning, project management, inspection, and right of way acquisition services, both wireline and wireless, for RBOCs, ILECs, CLECs, IXCs, utilities, cable television companies, and commercial organizations throughout the United States. Byers also provides leading-edge AM/FM/GIS software, data conversion, mapping and records services throughout the world.