BYD
BYD Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at BYD totals CN¥130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BYD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
BYD
Software Engineer
Guangdong, GD, China
Total per year
CN¥130K
Level
F1
Base
CN¥130K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at BYD?

CN¥1.15M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BYD in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥357,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BYD for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥129,780.

Other Resources