All Solution Architect Salaries
The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Business Telecommunications Services ranges from $181K to $252K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Business Telecommunications Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!