← Company Directory
Business Telecommunications Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Business Telecommunications Services Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Kazakhstan package at Business Telecommunications Services totals KZT 17.52M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Business Telecommunications Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Business Telecommunications Services
Software Engineer
Astana, AS, Kazakhstan
Total per year
KZT 17.52M
Level
L3
Base
KZT 17.52M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
Bonus
KZT 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Business Telecommunications Services?

KZT 77.87M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve KZT 14.6M+ (sometimes KZT 146M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Business Telecommunications Services in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 19,556,113. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Business Telecommunications Services for the Software Engineer role in Kazakhstan is KZT 17,520,120.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Business Telecommunications Services

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources