Burb
    About

    Burb is a cannabis brand that aims to bring the culture of BC Bud to the world through its iconic collaborations and design-forward retail experiences. It has a network of retail stores, a cut/sew apparel line, and a weekly podcast hosted by David Hershkovits. The company is expanding its retail footprint and looking for driven and passionate individuals to join its team. Burb is setting the bar for cannabis brands globally and is seeking talented people to help grow the brand on an international level.

    https://shopburb.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

