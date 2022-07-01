Company Directory
Buoy Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Buoy Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Buoy builds a free digital health tool that helps people – from the moment they get sick – start their health care on the right foot. Started by a team of doctors and computer scientists working at the Harvard Innovation Laboratory in Boston MA, Buoy was developed in direct response to the downward spiral we’ve all faced when we attempt to self-diagnose our symptoms online. Buoy leverages artificial intelligence – powered by advanced machine learning and proprietary granular data - to resemble an exchange you would have with your favorite doctor – to provide consumers with a real-time, accurate analysis of their symptoms and help them easily and quickly embark on the right path to getting better. Buoy is based in Boston and was founded in 2014.

    buoyhealth.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Buoy Health

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources