Bunq
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Bunq Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at Bunq totals €56.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bunq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bunq
Backend Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€56.7K
Level
L1
Base
€56.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Bunq?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bunq in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,683. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bunq for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €56,656.

Other Resources