Bumble
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United Kingdom

Bumble Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Bumble totals £119K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer
£119K
£92.5K
£18.3K
£8.1K
L5
Lead Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L6
Staff Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Bumble in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £350,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bumble for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £125,187.

Other Resources