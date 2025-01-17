← Company Directory
Bumble
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United Arab Emirates

Bumble Software Engineer Salaries in United Arab Emirates

Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Bumble ranges from AED 371K per year for L4 to AED 444K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 376K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
L4
Senior Software Engineer
AED 371K
AED 331K
AED 22.5K
AED 16.7K
L5
Lead Software Engineer
AED 444K
AED 392K
AED 28.3K
AED 23.3K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Included Titles

Submit New Title

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bumble in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of £96,039. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bumble for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is £77,496.

Other Resources