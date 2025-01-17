Bumble Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dubai Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dubai Area at Bumble ranges from AED 371K per year for L4 to AED 444K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dubai Area package totals AED 376K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) AED -- AED -- AED -- AED -- L4 Senior Software Engineer AED 371K AED 331K AED 22.5K AED 16.7K L5 Lead Software Engineer AED 444K AED 392K AED 28.3K AED 23.3K L6 Staff Software Engineer AED -- AED -- AED -- AED --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( AED ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

