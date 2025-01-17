Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dubai Area at Bumble ranges from AED 371K per year for L4 to AED 444K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dubai Area package totals AED 376K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
L4
AED 371K
AED 331K
AED 22.5K
AED 16.7K
L5
AED 444K
AED 392K
AED 28.3K
AED 23.3K
L6
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
