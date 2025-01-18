← Company Directory
Bukalapak
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Bukalapak Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Bukalapak totals A$102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bukalapak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bukalapak
Software Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$102K
Level
L1A
Base
A$102K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Bukalapak?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Bukalapak in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$164,073. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bukalapak for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is A$101,526.

