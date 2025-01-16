← Company Directory
The average Product Manager total compensation in Indonesia at Bukalapak ranges from IDR 251.61M to IDR 357.22M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bukalapak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 285.78M - IDR 338.58M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 251.61MIDR 285.78MIDR 338.58MIDR 357.22M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bukalapak?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bukalapak in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 357,220,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bukalapak for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 251,607,580.

