Bukalapak
Bukalapak Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bukalapak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 181.66M - IDR 207.06M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 158.22MIDR 181.66MIDR 207.06MIDR 230.5M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bukalapak in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 230,496,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bukalapak for the Product Designer role in Indonesia is IDR 158,221,917.

