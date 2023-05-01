← Company Directory
BuildOps
BuildOps Salaries

BuildOps's salary ranges from $45,024 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $277,380 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BuildOps. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$45K
Marketing
$124K
Software Engineer
$60.3K

Software Engineering Manager
$277K
The highest paying role reported at BuildOps is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $277,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BuildOps is $92,338.

