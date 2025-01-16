← Company Directory
Buildkite
Buildkite Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Australia at Buildkite ranges from A$143K to A$199K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Buildkite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$153K - A$181K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$143KA$153KA$181KA$199K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Buildkite in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$199,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Buildkite for the Marketing role in Australia is A$143,128.

