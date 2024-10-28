← Company Directory
Builder.ai
Builder.ai Salaries

Builder.ai's salary ranges from $16,236 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $131,643 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Builder.ai. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $126K
Data Scientist
$116K
Human Resources
$26.9K

Product Designer
$16.2K
Product Manager
$132K
Sales
$30.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$41K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Builder.ai is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,643. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Builder.ai is $41,024.

