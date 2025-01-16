← Company Directory
Buhler
Buhler Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Buhler ranges from CHF 76K to CHF 106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Buhler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 82.4K - CHF 99.8K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 76KCHF 82.4KCHF 99.8KCHF 106K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Buhler?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Buhler in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 106,207. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Buhler for the Project Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 75,993.

