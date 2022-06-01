← Company Directory
Buckman
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Buckman that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Buckman is completely committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping your operation improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance and sustainability. That’s more than chemistry. That’s Chemistry, connected.

    buckman.com
    Website
    1945
    Year Founded
    1,750
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Buckman

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources