BTM
    BTM is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing specialty presses, production systems, precision tooling, and work holding equipment for the sheet metal industry. They provide innovative equipment and tooling for various industries, including automotive, construction, furniture, and more. BTM is known for their clinching technology, which joins sheet metal without welding or fasteners, improving production time and cost while being environmentally friendly. They offer a range of clinching tools and equipment, including Tog-L-Loc®, Lance-N-Loc®, V-Loc™, Oval-Loc®, Special-Loc®, and Custom-Loc®.

    http://www.btmcorp.com
    Website
    1966
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
