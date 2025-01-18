← Company Directory
BTG Pactual
BTG Pactual Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at BTG Pactual totals R$163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BTG Pactual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

What are the career levels at BTG Pactual?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at BTG Pactual in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$390,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BTG Pactual for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$196,168.

