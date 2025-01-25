← Company Directory
BTG Pactual
BTG Pactual Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Colombia at BTG Pactual ranges from COP 67.38M to COP 98.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BTG Pactual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 77.36M - COP 88.17M
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 67.38MCOP 77.36MCOP 88.17MCOP 98.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at BTG Pactual in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 98,153,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BTG Pactual for the Business Analyst role in Colombia is COP 67,376,561.

Other Resources