BS&A Software
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

BS&A Software Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at BS&A Software ranges from $53.3K to $76.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BS&A Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$61.1K - $71.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$53.3K$61.1K$71.5K$76.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BS&A Software?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BS&A Software in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $76,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BS&A Software for the Data Scientist role in United States is $53,300.

