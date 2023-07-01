← Company Directory
Brunswick Bierworks
    Brunswick Bierworks is a collective of brewery partners that focuses on collaboration, innovation, quality, and freshness. They offer brewing capacity to help local and global brewery partners produce high-quality, small to medium batch beers for local and export markets. They assist existing breweries in meeting demand by providing additional production and act as a start-up incubator for new breweries. They provide direct access to national and international markets with fresh product brewed to exact specifications. They also offer various packaging options and the ability to distribute directly from their brewery.

    brunswickbierworks.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
