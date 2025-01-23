← Company Directory
Bruker
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Bruker Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Bruker totals $269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bruker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bruker
Product Manager
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$269K
Level
Senior Manager
Base
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$21K
Bonus
$32.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Bruker?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bruker in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $291,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bruker for the Product Manager role in United States is $268,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bruker

Related Companies

  • Schrödinger
  • Juniper Networks
  • Illumina
  • Tenneco
  • AppFolio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources