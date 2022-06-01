← Company Directory
Bruker
Bruker Salaries

Bruker's salary ranges from $75,171 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Singapore at the low-end to $268,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bruker. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $269K
Biomedical Engineer
$184K
Data Scientist
$138K

Hardware Engineer
$141K
Marketing
$75.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$152K
Project Manager
$109K
Sales Engineer
$151K
Software Engineer
$137K
The highest paying role reported at Bruker is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $268,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bruker is $140,700.

