Bruker
    Right from the beginning, which is now more than fifty years ago, Bruker has been driven by a single idea: to provide the best technological solution for each analytical task. Today, worldwide, more than 6,500 employees in over 90 locations on all continents are focusing their efforts on this permanent challenge. Bruker systems cover a broad spectrum of applications in all fields of research and development and are used in all industrial production processes for the purpose of ensuring quality and process reliability.

    http://www.bruker.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    3,550
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

