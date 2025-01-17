← Company Directory
BrowserStack
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

BrowserStack Product Manager Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Product Manager compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at BrowserStack ranges from ₹4.67M per year for L2 to ₹6.08M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package totals ₹6.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BrowserStack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
Senior Product Manager
₹4.67M
₹4.16M
₹97K
₹413K
L3
Lead Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
Senior Lead Product Manager
₹6.08M
₹5.59M
₹123K
₹369K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BrowserStack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at BrowserStack in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,469,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BrowserStack for the Product Manager role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹6,530,941.

Other Resources