Company Directory
Brown Plus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Brown Plus that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Brown Plus is a premier advisory firm providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With 140+ professionals across five offices in Pennsylvania (Camp Hill, Lancaster, Hanover) and Maryland (Frederick, Westminster), we combine the resources of a national firm with the personalized service of a local business. Our mission—helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes—guides everything we do. We're committed to serving our clients, team members, and communities with excellence and building meaningful relationships that drive exceptional results.

    brownplus.com
    Website
    1990
    Year Founded
    138
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Brown Plus

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources