Brown-Forman
Brown-Forman Salaries

Brown-Forman's salary ranges from $18,969 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $275,380 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brown-Forman. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$19K
Data Science Manager
$60K
Financial Analyst
$114K

Human Resources
$275K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brown-Forman is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $275,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown-Forman is $86,849.

