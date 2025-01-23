← Company Directory
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co ranges from $107K to $149K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$116K - $140K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$107K$116K$140K$149K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sits at a yearly total compensation of $148,944. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $106,572.

